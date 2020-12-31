Illinois health officials monitoring new COVID-19 variant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has released a statement on the new coronavirus variant.

The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom and cases have been reported in two states, Colorado and California. There's been no reported cases of the new variant in Illinois.

Health officials have said the cases in both Colorado and California are not known to be linked to travel, which could indicate community spread.

As more information is learned, IDPH will provide updates and notify the public if/when the variant is detected in Illinois. Illinois is increasing its surveillance for the variant by performing genomic sequence testing on an increased number of specimens that have been collected.

“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and variant virus are expected,” said Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death. However, early study shows the variant may spread more easily and quickly. We will continue to work with academic partners, laboratory researchers, physicians, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor for cases.”

Public health experts are working to better understand the potential impact of this variant, including how the variant spreads and how it affects people who are infected.

Health officials say the same measures that have helped protect Illinoisans from COVID-19 will also help protect residents from the variant. Wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, avoiding crowds, ventilating indoor spaces, and washing hands frequently remain the best tools for preventing the spread of this virus, no matter the strain.

Virus mutation is common and can emerge and disappear quickly. Some mutations can emerge that help a virus spread more easily, cause infection to be more or less severe, or lead to resistance to treatments or vaccines. Based on the information available now, the effectiveness of the vaccine has not changed.

