Illinois deputy shoots suspect after chase into Missouri

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — An armed robbery suspect is hospitalized after being shot by an Illinois police officer who had chased the suspect into Missouri. The shooting happened Wednesday night. St. Louis County police say officers from three Illinois departments were pursuing two suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault. In north St. Louis County, the passenger in the suspect vehicle got out and was shot by a Madison County deputy. St. Louis County police say a handgun was found at the scene, but did not immediately disclose additional information. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The other suspect was later taken into custody.