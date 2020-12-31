Ex-Alabama officer dies after fall; was shot on duty in 1995

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — A man who retired from an Alabama police department after being accidentally shot 25 years ago in the head has died after a fall at his home. Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates says decreased mobility from the bullet wound contributed to Randall Versie Smith’s fall. Smith died Tuesday at a hospital. He was working for the Birmingham Police Department when he was shot in the head in 1995. Officials said another officer accidentally shot him while they were responding to a domestic violence call. The Birmingham Police Department says a memorial service will be Saturday.