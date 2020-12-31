DEAR 2020: 13 WREX team shares personal, professional challenges over the last year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today is a special day. It's a day people from across the world have been looking forward to for weeks. For months, even.

Today is Dec. 31, 2020.

Today is New Year's Eve.

Today is the last day we have to be a part of what was one of the most challenging and horrifying years of our lives.

I'm sure you have plenty of adjectives of your own that could complete that last sentence. No matter the words, I think we can all agree on one thing: tomorrow is the new start we've all been looking for.

And sure, Jan. 1 is an arbitrary date. Nothing in any of our lives will actually change when calendar counts from 20 to 21, but our outlook on the future will surely seem brighter than the darkness 2020 draped on our lives over the last 365 days.

That's where our special podcast begins. A look back on the profound impact 2020 had on people's lives. And while this podcast usually involves members of the 13 WREX team interviewing experts, in true 2020 form, we wanted to flip that idea on its head.

So instead, you will hear directly from the members of the 13 WREX staff about their personal and professional experiences in 2020.

It's not often you get to hear their perspective, after all, the story is never supposed to be about us. But that doesn't mean we aren't human too. 2020 was the hardest year of our lives and it really wasn't close.

So we wanted to share those experiences from a first-person point of view. You will hear from the people at 13 WREX who came to work each and every day this year to make sure you had the information you depend on from a television station that has served its community for more than 60 years.

We're calling it... "Dear 2020."

We here at 13 WREX want to say thank you to our viewers, listeners and readers who went on this journey with us this year. We know it wasn't easy for you either.

And we would love for you to send us your "Dear 2020" letter. You can write us or send us an audio file. If you send an audio file, we will include it in an upcoming bonus episode on 815 Live.

From all of us here at 815 Live and 13 WREX, thank you so much for listening and reading. We look forward to happier times in 2021, especially when we call be back together.

Have a safe and happy new year.

You can also view all of the personal narratives from each of the 13 WREX staff members who participated by scrolling through the letters below.