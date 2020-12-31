Skip to Content

COVID-19 testing site at the UIC Health Sciences Campus in Rockford set to move locations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The state run COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois Health Services Campuses will be moving at the start of the 2021.

The site will be moving from the UIC Health Sciences Campus to the old K-Mart site at 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd. in Rockford.

Testing at all state operated community-based testing sites is open to anyone.

People do not need to be exhibiting symptoms, have a doctor's order, make an appointment or have insurance to be tested.

The testing site will be closed on New Years Day, but will reopen at its new location on Sandy Hollow on January 2, 2021.

