COVID-19 positivity rate rises for third straight day in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1 is going getting ready to move into a new year with its seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 rising.

For the third consecutive day, the region's positivity rate has increased, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Dec. 28, the region's positivity rate was up to 9.5%, an increase from 9.1% on Dec. 27.

While the positivity rate for the virus has increased the past three days, the hospital bed availability has decreased, according to IDPH.



The state's metrics require a region to meet a 20% threshold of availability for both ICU beds and med/surg beds availability.



On Dec. 27, Region 1 had 27.9% of ICU beds available along with 33.9% of med/surg beds available.

As of Dec. 30, IDPH reports the region now has 22.5% of ICU beds available and 27.2% of med/surg beds available.

Coronavirus Resources