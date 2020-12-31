Clay, Tenn. Tech visit E. Illinois

Tennessee Tech (1-9, 1-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (3-5, 0-1)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jr. Clay and Tennessee Tech will face Marvin Johnson and Eastern Illinois. The junior Clay is averaging 15 points over the last five games. Johnson, a senior, is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Johnson is averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Mack Smith has complemented Johnson and is producing 9.9 points per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Clay, who is averaging 11.7 points and two steals.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 35.6 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee Tech has lost its last seven road games, scoring 59.1 points, while allowing 83.3 per game.

LAST FIVE: Tennessee Tech has averaged only 61.2 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Eagles have given up 80.2 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com