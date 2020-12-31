Changes, challenges: The not-so-secret life of pandemic pets

CINCINNATI (AP) — For many dogs, this is life as it was meant to be: humans around 24/7, walks and treats on demand, and sneaking onto their bed at night. Cats, many who were social distancing before we knew what that was, are more affectionate than ever, some even acting needy for attention. Ten months into quarantines and working from home because of the pandemic, household pets’ lives and relationships with humans have in many cases changed _ not always for the better. With this month’s U.S. roll-out of vaccinations offering hope for return to normalcy in 2021, long-term impacts aren’t known.