HERRIN, Il. (AP) — Four southern Illinois residents have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of a man. Herrin Police say that the three men and one woman are suspected of taking part in the January 2019 slaying of 50-year-old Jeffery Ennis of Herrin. No details about how Ennis was killed or a possible motive for the slaying have been released. All four of the suspects are residents of nearby southern Illinois communities.