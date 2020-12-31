13 Heroes: Brenda Valadez

CAPRON (WREX) — Throughout 2020, many families suddenly found themselves without food to put on the table.

Many community members stepped up to feed hungry neighbors, including Brenda Valadez, Director of Empower Boone.

13 WREX recognized Valadez as a 13 Hero on Wednesday.

The Empower Boone food pantry nearly shut its doors, but as the director, Brenda took the pantry to new heights, her nominator said.

Before the pandemic, the pantry fed around 70 to 80 families per week. Now it serves nearly 320 families per week, according to Valadez's nominator.

Valadez works tirelessly seven days a week on her "mission in life."