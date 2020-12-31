1 Illinois county allows indoor dining to governor’s chagrin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- The health department in the Illinois county that includes the state's capital city says it will allow indoor service at bars and restaurants this weekend.



The governor's office isn't happy about it.



The Sangamon County Department of Public Health says the coronavirus positivity rate has fallen enough to let the businesses reopen for indoor service at 25% capacity.



But Democratic Gov. J.B Pritzker's office says the metrics that would allow the county return to limited indoor service have not been met.

The governor's office also lamented that the county health agency's decision comes at the end of what has been the deadliest month since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus Resources