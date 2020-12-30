Wintry weather tapers as difficult morning commute gets underway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A well-forecasted winter storm has dumped quite a hefty amount of snowfall across the Stateline. A switch the sleet and freezing rain has added a bit of texture to that snow, which only complicates road conditions.

Precipitation should wind down through the morning, but slick spots are going to remain a problem through the day as temperatures tumble.

Precipitation tapers off:

Snow began in earnest Tuesday afternoon, but a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain took over by late in the evening. Early Wednesday continues the icy showers of sleet and freezing rain south of Rockford. Light snow continues to fly across the Highway 20 corridor, but this should be wrapping up by sunrise.

The remainder of Wednesday looks dry and mainly cloudy. The wind gusts of 30 miles per hour should also settle down through the morning into the afternoon hours.

Falling temperatures ahead:

Temperatures will be at their warmest Wednesday morning. Look for conditions slightly above freezing early, falling back into the upper 20's as colder air builds in by the afternoon. This keeps ice around on the sidewalks and rural roads, so continue to exercise caution through midweek.

Temperatures early Wednesday start in the 30s. Falling temperatures through the day could keep icy conditions around on sidewalks.

Drier by Thursday:

Sunshine returns Thursday, but the weather doesn't warm up much. We'll see temperatures in the upper 20's for highs, leaving us with chilly conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and dry weather while you can, because 2021 could be coming in with another blast of wintry weather. The details on the late-week winter storm potential remain unclear, but should become more certain over the next 24 to 48 hours. Continue to monitor the forecast over the coming days on-air and online, especially if you have travel plans to ring in the New Year.