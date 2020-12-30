Winter weather causes dozens of crashes, calls for assistance

(WREX) — Many people in the Stateline woke up to mostly covered or completely covered roads. The news might not surprise local law enforcement agencies who responded to dozens of crashes and motorist assists on Tuesday night.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office didn't have exact numbers, but deputies responded to several motorist assists and traffic accidents. However, none of those involved serious injuries.

Freeport Police received approximately 38 calls for motorist assists and had three crash reports.

The Lee County Sheriff responded to three crashes as well, but no one was injured in those crashes. Officers received 15 calls for motorist assists and several calls about downed powerlines and trees.

Around 1,200 residents were without power on Wednesday morning, according to the Lee County Sheriff. As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, less than 200 customers were without power.

The Rockford Police Department is working to get the number of crash reports and motorist assists from Tuesday night, but it did tell drivers not to go anywhere unless "absolutely necessary".

The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to only 3 motorist assists on Tuesday night and 4 additional ones on Wednesday morning. No deputies received any crash reports.

Belvidere Police similarly received 2 calls for motorist assistants on Tuesday night and one on Wednesday morning. Police responded to one crash on Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.

To see what kind of driving conditions to expect later in the week as freezing rain hits, visit 13 WREX's interactive radar.