Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…A wintry mix, including freezing rain and freezing
drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow or slush and ice covered roads. The
hazardous conditions will impact the start of the morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to the
combined effects of heavy wet snow, some icing, and wind gusts
up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of the snow may
be difficult to shovel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&