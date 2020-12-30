Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…A wintry mix, including freezing rain and freezing

drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice

accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow or slush and ice covered roads. The

hazardous conditions will impact the start of the morning

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to the

combined effects of heavy wet snow, some icing, and wind gusts

up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of the snow may

be difficult to shovel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&