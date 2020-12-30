Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle ending early today.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be very slick due to snow covered, and ice
covered roads. The hazardous travel could impact the Wednesday
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
