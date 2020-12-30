Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle ending early today.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa

and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very slick due to snow covered, and ice

covered roads. The hazardous travel could impact the Wednesday

morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&