Washington plays Chicago, aims to break home losing streak

Chicago Bulls (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (0-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Chicago looking to break its three-game home skid.

Washington finished 25-47 overall and 16-20 at home a season ago. The Wizards averaged 114.4 points per game last season, 19.4 from the free throw line and 36 from beyond the arc.

Chicago finished 22-43 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls averaged 23.2 assists per game on 39.6 made field goals last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Wizards 115-107 in their last matchup on Dec. 29. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points, and Bradley Beal paced Washington with 29 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (illness).

Bulls: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.