Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges
Ticketmaster has agreed to pay a $10 million fine to avoid criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival. A judge signed off on the deal on Wednesday in federal court in New York City. The concert ticket seller had been facing conspiracy to commit hacking and other charges involving a Brooklyn-based company called Songkick. Ticketmaster said in a statement Wednesday that there were only two employees suspected in the scheme.