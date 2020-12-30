Stateline could receive one-two-punch of wintry weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first round of significant snowfall has come and gone, but another one could be on its heels. This next round could bring even more freezing rain to the Stateline.

Gradual improvements through Wednesday:

The remainder of Wednesday looks dry and mainly cloudy. The wind gusts of 30 miles per hour should also settle down through the morning into the afternoon hours.

A decent footprint of snow fell across the Stateline overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Officially at the airport, 6.2" was recorded through 7 a.m. Wednesday. The highest snow totals fell over Stephenson County, with Lena receiving 10".

Snow piled up northwest of Rockford. Parts of Stephenson County received around 10."

If you haven't shoveled yet, make sure to do that before sunset Wednesday. Temperatures will be at their warmest through noon Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the 20s by late in the day. This could keep icy conditions going, especially on sidewalks and secondary or rural roads.

Road conditions gradually improve through Wednesday afternoon, but continue to take it easy on area roads.

One quiet day:

Sunshine returns Thursday, but the weather doesn't warm up much. We'll see temperatures in the upper 20's for highs, leaving us with chilly conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and dry weather while you can, because 2021 could be coming in with another blast of wintry weather. The details on the late-week winter storm potential remain unclear, but should become more certain over the next 24 to 48 hours. Continue to monitor the forecast over the coming days on-air and online, especially if you have travel plans to ring in the New Year.

More wintry weather?:

An early look at the storm shows a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and rain falling on Friday morning. If we get freezing rain for a while, an icy glaze may form and cause very slick conditions. We'll continue to see the wintry mix through the morning.

A messy Friday looks likely, with potentially more sleet and freezing rain than snow.

Temperatures will be on the razor's edge of freezing, so precipitation could remain in the mixed form through much of the morning. Friday afternoon is likely to bring the best chance for a chilly rain, however a lot of uncertainty remains. The snow from the middle of the week could hold temperatures down, limiting the arrival of above-freezing temperatures.

By Friday evening, a return to snow is expected. Light snow showers might linger late into Friday night and even into Saturday morning. For now, the snow totals look to be light and much less than the heavy snow we got during the middle of the week.

The forecast track on this storm remains murky, and adjustments will likely be needed as we get closer to the storm. For now, prepare for another round of wintry and potentially icy weather to ring in the New Year.

Stayed tuned to the forecast throughout the week as we continue to track this storm. New Year's Eve may escape the icy showers, but New Year's Day looks like it could be messy. Adjust your plans accordingly, and consider postponing them if the freezing rain or snow pile up too much.