Robots with rhythm: Boston Dynamics’ dancing androids a hit

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A new video by technology giant Boston Dynamics showing four of its robots dancing to the 1962 hit “Do You Love Me?” has caused a sensation on social media. The Massachusetts company is known for its scare robot videos, but the clip released this week is a playful attempt to close the books on 2020. It shows two of the company’s humanoid Atlas models do the twist, the mashed potato and other classic moves. They’re joined by Spot, a dog-like robot, and Handle, a wheeled robot designed for warehouse work. Viewers have been expressing both admiration and horror at the robots’ dexterity.