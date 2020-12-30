RMTD to run normal routes despite snow accumulation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you rely on the bus to get to where you need to go in the morning, Rockford Mass Transit District says its buses will be running as normal despite the snow.



According to RMTD representative Lisa Brown, due to the snow accumulation, some side streets may not be accessible until later when they have been plowed.



However, drivers will make every attempt to run the routes.



Passengers are encouraged to use major roads for bus stops if at all possible.



For the latest updates on bus routes and schedule changes, click here.