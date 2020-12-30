Region 1 sees slight increase in COVID-19 positivity rate, back over 9 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to hover around 9%.

As of Dec. 27, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 9.1%, a slight increase from 8.9%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

From Dec. 20-Dec. 27, the region's rolling positivity rate has hovered around 9%, either being slightly above or slightly below.

Meanwhile, IDPH reported its highest one-day death toll for the state in the past 10 days on Wednesday, with 178 new deaths.

The 178 new deaths brings the total in the state up to 16,357.

One of the new 178 reported deaths include a Winnebago County woman in her 30s. Other deaths in Winnebago County include a man in his 50s, 2 men in their 60s, a woman in her 90s and a woman who was in her 100s.

The state also reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state is currently reporting 955,380 cases since the pandemic started.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 8.9%.

