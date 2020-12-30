Prosecutor: Preserve massage parlor video of Patriots owner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor is asking a judge to preserve video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex. Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg said in Tuesday’s court filings that he has no interest in keeping the videos now that the case against Kraft has been dropped. But he says there is sill a pending lawsuit in which they may be called into evidence. A misdemeanor solicitation charge against Kraft was dropped after an appeals court ruled in September that video evidence couldn’t be used in the case. Kraft’s attorney asked that the video be destroyed.