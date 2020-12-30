More than 269,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — We have an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.

According to Governor Pritzker's office, 108,225 doses of Pfizer and 161,400 doses of Moderna have been delivered.

These numbers do not include doses delivered directly to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). Starting last week, our federal partners are delivering doses directly to Local Health Departments (LHDs) and providers (like hospitals with appropriate storage capabilities). These doses are not going to the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

As of close of business Monday— 126,211 shots have been administered throughout the state, including Chicago.

The State of Illinois has set aside 76,050 doses for the federal CVS/Walgreens partnership that has begun vaccinations in the state’s skilled nursing facilities this week. This figure does not include doses for skilled nursing facilities in the City of Chicago, those will come from CDPH’s allocation. 76,050 is 50% of the needed allocation to complete the first dose at all skilled nursing facilities in the state. The remaining 50% will be reserved over the next two weeks. The first day of the CVS/Walgreens partnership started yesterday with 26 clinics It’s important to note that the federal government has created the schedule for this process for all skilled nursing facilities participating. The process to vaccinate staff and residents at state run skilled nursing facilities for veterans has also begun.

