Monthly supply of insulin to be capped at $100 in Illinois starting in 2021

(WREX) — Those who need insulin will soon be paying less per month in Illinois.

Starting Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, monthly insulin costs will be capped at $100 for state-regulated commercial health insurance plans.

This comes after Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill back in January of this year. The bill, SB667 passed both the Illinois Senate and the Illinois House in 2019.

Insulin is necessary for people with diabetes to regulate blood-sugar levels.

About 1.3 million people in Illinois have the unpreventable disease.