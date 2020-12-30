Illinois reports highest one-day COVID-19 death total in past 10 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois continues to rise.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 178 new deaths, the highest in the past 10 days of reporting. The 178 new deaths brings the total in the state up to 16,357.



One of the new 178 reported deaths include a Winnebago County woman in her 30s. Other deaths in Winnebago County include a man in his 50s, 2 men in their 60s, a woman in her 90s and a woman who was in her 100s.

The state also reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state is currently reporting 955,380 cases since the pandemic started.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 specimens for a total 13,178,017. As of last night, 4,244 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 882 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 8.9%.

Coronavirus Resources