Hong Kong media tycoon in court as prosecutors appeal bail

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has appeared in court as prosecutors asked the city’s top judges to send him back to detention after he was granted bail last week on fraud and national security-related charges. If the prosecutors succeed, Lai will be detained until his next court appearance on April 16. He had already been held for nearly three weeks. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. He was charged with fraud and later under the sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security.