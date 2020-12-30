Hecox posts double-double in SEU win

LAKELAND, Fla. (WREX) — Former East High School and Rock Valley College standout Madi Hecox continues to excel on the basketball court at the NAIA level. Hecox tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals as her Southeastern University team beat Edward Waters, 68-52.

It was the first double-double in Hecox's SEU career, as she helped lead her team to its 7th straight victory. Hecox is one of the most decorated players in Rock Valley history, and also plays softball at Southeastern.