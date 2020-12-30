Skip to Content

Hecox posts double-double in SEU win

New
8:18 pm Top Sports Stories
Madi Hecox FT (1)
SEU Athletics

LAKELAND, Fla. (WREX) — Former East High School and Rock Valley College standout Madi Hecox continues to excel on the basketball court at the NAIA level. Hecox tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals as her Southeastern University team beat Edward Waters, 68-52.

It was the first double-double in Hecox's SEU career, as she helped lead her team to its 7th straight victory. Hecox is one of the most decorated players in Rock Valley history, and also plays softball at Southeastern.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

More Stories

Skip to content