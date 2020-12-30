Health officials report 178 new Illinois COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials say there are 7,374 new cases of COVID-19 and 178 more deaths in the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday the latest cases were diagnosed from 74,573 tests administered. The health department is reporting a total of 955,380 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 16,357 deaths. As of late Tuesday, 4,244 Illinois residents were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 882 patients were in intensive care units and 496 patients suffering from the virus were on ventilators.