Dry weather gives us a short break before another wintry mix

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Another round of rain, ice, and snow heads our way, but at least we get a breather before it arrives. Look for dry conditions for a day, then the showers move in.

Short break:

Quiet weather settles in for at least a day and a half. This gives us a chance to clean up after Tuesday night's storm. The weather slowly clears out, so we should see some sunshine on Thursday. This could help melt the ice and snow a little off of the roads and sidewalks.

Temperatures, however, won't help. We stay below freezing despite the sunny sky. Highs Thursday only rise into the middle 20's. The added snow cover helps reflect some of the sun's rays, so the weather generally stays colder after a fresh coat of snow.

Conditions remain dry and quiet for New Year's Eve. We'll have a cloudy sky by the time midnight rolls around, but showers stay away. The dry start to 2021 won't last long, as a wintry mix moves in by the afternoon.

Wintry mix:

We may get a little of everything on Friday.

A complicated setup comes with this next storm system: the air will be right on the edge between freezing and not freezing. That applies not just by us at the ground but also well into the clouds. As a result, we may be in for a mix of freezing rain, rain, sleet, and snow. We may even see the weather go back and forth with each of these at different parts of the day.

The ground temperature will be key. If we get above freezing, get ready for rain showers. Below freezing means at least some icy or snowy conditions.

Regardless of what kind of showers we get, be ready for slick roads on New Year's Day.

The showers start up Friday afternoon, and look to be either freezing rain or rain at that point. Later in the day, snow tries to mix in, so this is when we could see a mix back and forth between snow, freezing rain, and rain. By Friday evening, we should be cold enough for straight snow showers, with some minor snow accumulations. The weather dries up by late Friday night

Keep a close eye on how this system evolves, and consider postponing or canceling any New Year's Day plans. Regardless of what falls, the roads could be slick with ice and/or snow by Friday afternoon.