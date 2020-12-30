Couple who survived Saturday shooting spend the day plowing driveways to raise money for victims

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a major snowfall, it's time for shovels and plows.

In Machesney Park, Leann Nelson had help from a snow plow crew to clear her driveway.

"They did a good job," says Nelson with a laugh.

The people who cleared her driveway are familiar faces. Skylur Dalsanto and his fiancé Andrea Chavez are both friends of her son, Eric. But the couple coming to lend a hand carries a much deeper meaning.



Andrea and Skylur

"My son was with them Saturday night in the taproom," says Nelson.

Chavez and Dalsanto are both employees at the taproom where a gunman opened fire Saturday night, killing three people and injuring three others. Nelson's son was there spending time with the pair when it all happened.

Nelson's son Eric and Skylur

"I'm really proud of these kids and the way they're recovering from this," says Nelson. "I think it's a long road for them. For anyone who was there."

Chavez and Dalsanto spent the day plowing not only to get out of the house and improve their own mental health, but to do something for the victims.

"They decided as a group why don't we plow for $20 for anyone who needs it, and give the money to the victims fund," says taproom manager Jamey Funk. "They're just happy to be able to put some good back into a really bad situation."

Funk is also Skylur's dad, who spoke on behalf of the couple. He says the pair and Chavez's father got to roughly 40 houses on Wednesday. Funk shares the couple said the day helped them feel better to be able to help others, and they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

"It makes us feel better," says Funk. "It helps us heal. Even if it's not that much, to know it will help them and the community's behind them. The community support has been absolutely amazing."