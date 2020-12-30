Chinese drugmaker: Vaccine 79.3% effective in final tests

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese drugmaker says its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 79.3% effective at preventing infection in the final round of testing, moving Beijing closer to possibly being able to fulfill its pledge to supply other developing countries. Sinopharm is one of at least four Chinese pharmaceutical producers that are part of a global race to develop vaccines for the disease that has killed 1.8 million people worldwide. A unit of Sinopharm said it has applied for approval of its vaccine following Phase 3 testing. The announcement gave no details of possible side effects or how the vaccine must be transported and used.