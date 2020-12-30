Chicago activists offering $10K for tips in man’s slaying

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago anti-violence activists are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of a man found dead on Christmas Eve near a hospital. The reward announced Tuesday seeks tips on the killing of 25-year-old Cyle Hemphill. An autopsy found that Hemphill, who lived in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood, died from several gunshot wounds. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that his body was found Dec. 24 slumped in the front passenger seat of a car parked at the southern edge of an alley near Trinity Hospital on Chicago’s South Side.