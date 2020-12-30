Candlelight vigil for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims rescheduled for Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We now know when a candlelight vigil will be held for the victims in the Don Carter Lanes mass shooting.

The Miracle Mile announced the candlelight vigil will now be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Don Carter Lanes.

The vigil will start at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

Local Pastors, Mayor McNamara, Alderman Beach, Brad Sommer will speak and there will be a special singing of Amazing Grace by Jodi Beach.

The Miracle Mile is asking people to park in the east or west lots at Don Carter Lanes and then walk to the north lot.

The Miracle Mile is also asking everyone bring a candle to light and maybe a couple extra to share for those without a candle.

The vigil was scheduled for Tuesday night, but was rescheduled due to the weather.