Boone County receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Another health department in our area received their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Boone County health officials say they received 500 doses of the vaccine in their first shipment.



The vaccine will go to local healthcare personnel and emergency response staff. Health officials will start administering the vaccine this week.

The Boone County Health Department says they're enrolled in a federal program called the Pharmacy Partnership Program. This program is a direct partnership between long-term care facilities and pharmacies.

The Boone County Health Department says they've been told that the expected start for long-term care facility vaccinations may be as early as this week.



Additional shipments of the vaccine is expected to arrive on a weekly basis.



Currently, the health department anticipates that phase 1A will take 4-6 weeks to complete.

