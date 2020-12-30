Belvidere Fire receives vaccine, firefighters reflect on 2020

BELVIDERE (WREX) —Members of the Belvidere Fire Department are first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine. We spoke to some of them as they reflect on a year Belvidere Fire Chief Al Hyser called "nightmarish."

As a first responder, your natural instinct is to prepare for the worst.

"What if we had an outbreak here?" Chief Hyser said, when asked what his initial thoughts on the coronavirus were. "Our department, being only 28 people, that would've been catastrophic to us."

Thankfully, Chief Hyser said that didn't happen. He gave a lot of credit to his firefighters for their resilience the last year.

One of those resilient firefighters is Travis Tangye.

"Our dispatch center's done a great job, Tangye said, humbly passing on the adulation. "They screen the phone calls [and] if they know there's a positive case, they let us know."

Tangye said it was an adjustment putting on the extra PPE, like gowns, goggles, and facemasks, needed to respond to calls. But he made it clear, this is a job where you don't say no to anyone who needs help.

"I just commend all the firefighters, they've stepped up and done what they had to do," Tangye said with a smile.

There were moments of concern with potential exposure and in the process some firefighters did have to quarantine, according to Chief Hyser. That meant decontamination became an added step of the process each time first responders left the firehouse.

"The guys would do a thorough job of cleaning all the equipment up prior to getting back on board the fire engine and coming back to the firehouse," Chief Hyser explained.

And after nearly a year, Belvidere firefighters are up for vaccinations.

"I think it's a wise decision to get it," Chief Hyser said.

But the chief made it clear, he isn't making it mandatory. However, he did say the vaccine represents the first light at the end of a long tunnel to normalcy and recovery.

"I think everybody wants that and I know for a fact this fire department does," Chief Hyser said.

The vaccine is some much needed relief for firefighters who've had a tough battle all year long.

The Belvidere Fire Department began vaccinations Wednesday, Dec. 30 and will finish them up Thursday, Dec. 31.