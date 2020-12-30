AP PHOTOS: Louisiana residents struggle months after storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Two months after Hurricanes Laura and Delta ravaged southwest Louisiana, the state and its people are still far from recovered. An Associated Press photographer documented the daily struggle of residents still living in tents and cooking and washing outside while they work to rebuild their homes. Category 4 Laura raged through the region in August, followed in October by Category 2 Laura. Volunteers have responded with donations of meals, clothing and even holiday decorations. But families who lost nearly everything still have a long way to go before their lives get back to anything resembling normal.