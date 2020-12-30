AHL sets Feb. 5 as start date

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs could be back on the ice as soon as Feb. 5, as the AHL Board of Governors approved that date as the start of a new American Hockey League season. That date sets the framework for a shortened season, with other details that still to come.

Having a date set will allow NHL teams to better navigate the start of their season, which begins in two weeks. The AHL has not played a game since March, when COVID-19 forced the shutdown of the season.