A COVID-19 memorial, these are the lives we lost to the virus

They were more than numbers.



They were brothers, mothers, dads, loved ones, mentors and volunteers.

They were taken too soon by a virus their families didn't even know about at this time last year.

We tried our best to honor and remember each of the 500+ people in the Stateline who died due to COVID-19. Though, this story likely comes up short, this is a tribute to those we lost.

Kenneth Boswell's story ended on April 9, 2020, just days after he found out he was COVID positive, known as a loving husband, father and "doting uncle." His nieces and nephews always looked for his cards on holidays and birthdays filled with a few bucks and a witty pun. Kenneth meant everything to his wife, GeAnna. "He's been nothing but the best husband a person could have," she said. "The best father and a best friend." GeAnna was also COVID positive at the time of his death, so she and other family could not be there when he passed.

Mae Spencer, often called "Grandma Dynamite" by her grandkids, passed away in early May. "Rocked me and my family's world, we're still grieving to this day," her granddaughter Darnisha Brooks said via email. "COVID has destroyed many lives, including tearing our families' world apart." Mae enjoyed bingo, going to church and spending time with her family.

Marian Wiltfang was a wonderful mother of seven who passed away just three days before Mother's Day. A graduate of Stillman Valley High School she worked as a beautician and instructor at a beauty school and salon. She was a lifelong member of Congregational Christian Church in Stillman Valley and will be deeply missed by her family.

William Piccirilli Jr. passed away after a battle with pneumonia and COVID-19. The Rockford West High School graduate was also a Navy Veteran. He and the love of his life, Linda, spent many years in ministry teaching others. A true fisherman, he made many trips up north with family and friends. He was also a Miami Dolphins and Chicago Cubs fan.

Leslie served in the US Army as an MP in France. Part of the greatest generation, he enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. Les, as he was often called, was a lifetime member of the VFW. Though he did not live in Rockford for long, he did live with his daughter Mary for a short time. Les passed away peacefully in a nursing home in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

A Marine Corps veteran who served a tour in Vietnam, Andy spent his recent years volunteering with countless Stateline programs. He was a Boy Scout Leader, volunteered at Hoo Haven and Syverson Dells. "We embraced this community, we love this county," his wife Toni said. Their marriage ended in mid-October when Andy passed, they were together almost 49 years. He loved his trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and passed his love for scouting on to his kids and grandchildren. His love for his grandchildren and service to the Stateline is what he will be remembered for.

Brian enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching the Green Bay Packers play football in his free time, he worked most of his life for Chrysler. His life partner, Theresa Johnson, wanted him remembered but wasn't ready to do an interview. We will miss you, Brian.

Dale was a lifetime Rockfordian who graduated for Guilford High School in 1958. The Boy Scout leader loved traveling with his family and spending time outdoors. The veteran was employed as a logistics manager and a diehard Chicago sports fan. He and his wife Sue were married almost forty years.

Lyle "Pat" Connor spent his entire life living in Northwest Illinois. The car salesman was a member of the Masonic Mississippi Lodge #385 and First Presbyterian Church in Savanna, Illinois. He loved his family and church family dearly, spending most of his time with them. When he wasn't enjoying time with people, he enjoyed cars.

Jack, a Vietnam War Veteran, spent most of his life working for the Jo Daviess County Highway Maintenance Department. He was a loving father, grandfather and husband who also loved Christmas. "He would decorate the house with lights real nice and have them play to music," his son, Jeff said. The jokester was a guy you "couldn't miss," according to Jeff. "He was one of a kind, he would do anything for anybody."

Fred was a "Mr. Fix it" kind of guy who was always working on something. The carpenter by trade owned his own Christmas tree lot at one point. "He was one of those guys that just continually has to be making something," his daughter Pam said. Known as "Bucko" by his grandchildren, Fred is known for not quitting on a job. Later in life he also owned his own side-business called "Fred's Mopeds." A guy who couldn't sit still, he also traveled in his RV and made new friends along the way.





Charlie served 18 years in the United States Army during both wartime and peacetime. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially when they came to visit him inside the nursing home where he stayed. He, like thousands of others across our state, spent his final years there before the virus took him too soon. "Everything you said he could just turn it into a joke," said his granddaughter Nichole Ortiz. "He's pretty much known for making a friend with anybody."

Marsha was a true believer in Christ and loved sharing her experiences about how he shaped her life. She spent her entire life helping others through various jobs like drug prevention specialist and managing and operating a prevention resource center. Marsha also opened her home and heart to many children as a foster parent.

A lifelong Rockfordian, Chuck Purrin worked at Rockford Coatings and Compressor Engineering. After retirement, Chuck spent his time volunteering to teach kids how to golf through the Rockford Park District. His fellow golf instructors and friends say he was proud of teaching the younger generation how to golf, and teaching them life lessons. You could almost always find him on the golf course or driving range, he was pretty good at it, nabbing six holes in one in his career. "He always had a smile on his face, he took care of people," said Duncan Geddes, Head Golf Professional and General Manager at Aldeen golf Club.

A talented softball pitcher and hall of fame basketball scorekeeper are just two things Tim Parrish will be remembered for. For others, his impact goes far beyond the court or the diamond. "Tim was just a really loyal friend," said friend and coach Mike Winters. Tim spent time on a softball field as a player and a coach for more than forty years. As a pitcher, he was nearly unhittable. But it was his character, his sportsmanship and friendship that showed just as much as his talent.

Tony Artale may be best known by Rockfordians as one of the owners of the wine shop that bears his name. Artale passed away 11 days after he was put on a ventilator. He, like many others in our area, said goodbye via Facetime. He gave back to the Stateline through Artale Wine Co. by hosting events for charity. Tony's son Anthony describes him as a father who cared a great deal about his family and the community. The comments and calls poured in after he passed. "If you take the time to read through all those comments, you'll get an idea of who he was and how many lives he's touched. And it's pretty amazing. So many people thought he was a great guy," said Anthony.

If you ever spent some time watching football in the Rockford area, you likely ran into Coach Steve Rossa. The offensive line coach had stints at Christian Life, Jefferson and Rockford Lutheran. As a coach, Steve was always prepared. His toughness permeated his teams, which makes his death due to COVID-19 complications tough to deal with for those close to him. "His toughness and his way of teaching football doesn't go out of style," Rockford Lutheran Coach Tony Ambrogio said. "Being tough and being prepared."

Jim DeVoe's legacy may be remembered most by his volunteer work with the West Gateway Coalition. As a founding member, he worked to help families, kids and neighborhoods on Rockford's west side. "He had a passion for youth, underserved youth. James stared the teaching gardens, and used the youth in the gardens and in community clean-ups," said West Gateway Coalition co-founder Dyanna Walker. Jim's hobbies also included model railroading and community gardening.

Jose Seferino Camacho was born in Mexico and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He always had a smile on his face, no matter the situation. "We will miss his laugh, his smile, his hugs, his wise words, his jokester personality, but most of all we will miss the man who encouraged us to love, live life and love God," his family said. He shall not be forgotten.

We leave this final photo blank for the hundreds of people in our area taken too soon by COVID-19. This is our tribute to those we lost who are not in this memorial, may their memories forever be a blessing.



