13 Heroes: Mary Kate Skaggs

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — During our 13 Heroes series, 13 WREX introduced you to frontline workers, military members, moms, dads, husbands and wives who made a difference in the community.

13 WREX honored Mary Kate Skaggs, a school nurse, who nominators said kept the Winnebago School District open during the pandemic.

She worked diligently all semester to keep students and teachers safe, one student said, and she's an angel who deserved to be recognized.

Skaggs is a driving force in helping keep students together for in-person learning, according to Principal Matt Bennett.

Mary Kate Skaggs, thank you for all you do.

