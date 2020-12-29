Wisconsin, Wake Forest square off in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest and Wisconsin meet for the first time ever in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both teams come in with .500 records and looking to finish their seasons with winning records. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been efficient this season completing 58.1% of his passes for 1,906 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Wisconsin is expected to get freshman running back Jalen Berger back in the starting lineup after he missed the last two games.