Winter storm warnings issued ahead of heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It has been a pretty lackluster winter so far in terms of snowfall. That changes by Tuesday afternoon, as a winter storm gets cranking.

Tuesday morning: Dry conditions hold on for just a bit longer as clouds continue to stream into the region. Temperatures in the teens gradually climb to near 30° by the lunch hour.

Snow moves in by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon: Dry conditions start the afternoon, but a band of steady snow moves in by 2 PM southwest of Rockford. In Rockford, snow is likely to begin closer to 4 PM. Regardless of the exact start of snow, quickly deteriorating road conditions are likely. Gusty winds are likely to lead to wind-blown snow, reducing visibility.

A winter storm warning goes into effect Tuesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning goes into effect across all of Northern Illinois starting during the afternoon. This remains in effect until mid-to-late-Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night: The worst of the wintry weather moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Snow begins to transition to a wintry mix, with sleet and freezing rain adding additional travel concerns for Stateline drivers. Driving in snow can be tricky enough, but driving in icy conditions can really be dangerous.

Difficult travel is a guarantee Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning: A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is still likely to make travel difficult. The morning hours of Wednesday do feature some improvement, with the heaviest precipitation coming to an end by 9 AM. Wednesday morning's commute is likely to be a difficult one, especially before sunrise.

Wednesday afternoon: The second half of Wednesday looks much better in terms of weather conditions. Clouds remain in place, but falling temperatures keep roads icy through the latter half of the day.

Accumulations: A surge of moisture ahead of this system will result in heavy snow totals. The winter storm warning is in place for snow and sleet totals of up to 9". Locally higher snow totals are possible over far Northwest Illinois.

Heavy snow is likely to pile up, especially north of I-88.

Ice accumulations aren't expected to be too high, with generally less than 1/4" of ice possible. With that said, any amount of ice is enough to cause big problems on the roadways. A combination of heavy snow, ice buildup, and gusty winds could be enough to lead to power outages through Wednesday.