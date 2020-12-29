Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow, at times heavy, transitioning to mixed
precipitation including freezing rain. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…McHenry, Lee and De Kalb Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow or slush and ice covered roads and
periods of sharply reduced visibility, especially late this
afternoon into the early to mid evening. The hazardous
conditions will impact this evening’s commute and likely the
Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to
the combined effects of wet snow accumulation, some icing, and
wind gusts up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of
the snow may be difficult to shovel, especially where several
inches accumulate.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&