Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow, at times heavy, transitioning to mixed

precipitation including freezing rain. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to

one to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…McHenry, Lee and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow or slush and ice covered roads and

periods of sharply reduced visibility, especially late this

afternoon into the early to mid evening. The hazardous

conditions will impact this evening’s commute and likely the

Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages are possible due to

the combined effects of wet snow accumulation, some icing, and

wind gusts up to 30 mph. In addition, the heavy wet nature of

the snow may be difficult to shovel, especially where several

inches accumulate.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

