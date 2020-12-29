Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon Today to noon Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Peak snowfall rates of
1 inch per hour, combined with southeast winds gusting up to 30
mph, may drop visibilities to a quarter mile in the heaviest
bands of snow late this afternoon into this evening. The
hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute and could
impact the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Ice accumulations could weigh down tree
branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&