Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and

sleet accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of

one tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon Today to noon Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Peak snowfall rates of

1 inch per hour, combined with southeast winds gusting up to 30

mph, may drop visibilities to a quarter mile in the heaviest

bands of snow late this afternoon into this evening. The

hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute and could

impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Ice accumulations could weigh down tree

branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&