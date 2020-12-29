What you need to know to protect your kids from COVID-19

(NBC) — There is a constant flow of new information about the coronavirus coming in every day.



However, information on how COVID-19 affects children can be conflicting.



So researchers from the University of Florida have summarized the latest data.



First and foremost, children can get coronavirus.



They can get it from anyone including family members, friends and teachers.



As kids get older, their risk of more severe illness increases, although newborns and children with underlying health conditions are also at higher risk.



The risk of death in children is far lower than adults but some children have died from the virus.



About 1,200 infected children have developed multisysem inflammatory syndrome which requires hospitilization and special treatments.



The researchers stress that the most important way to protect your children is to practice the three W's.



Watch your distance in public, wear a mask and wash your hands often.



Parents also need to balance safety with their children's needs to learn and socialize with peers.



Researches also stress the importance of kids getting their flu shot.



