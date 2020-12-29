UPDATE: 7-month-old baby and teenager from Beloit found safely

UPDATE: CHICAGO (WREX) — A 7-month-old baby and a teenager have been found safely, according to a spokesperson with the Beloit Police Department.

Police say the Chicago Police Department found 7-month-old Sovereign A. Taylor and 17-year-old Jason Schaffer this morning and both are safe.

Beloit police say this is an active an ongoing investigation.

No additional information has been released.

BELOIT (WREX) — The Beloit Police Department is asking for your help finding two minors.

The Beloit Department says they're looking for 7-month-old Sovereign A. Taylor and 17-year-old Jason Schaffer.

The police department says they want to ensure that both individuals are safe at this time.

Police believe they are in a blue 2007 Volkswagen with IL registration CJ686878 and could be heading to the Chicago area.

They left the 700 block of Eighth Street early this morning, according to police.

Police say if you see them or know where they are, call 911.