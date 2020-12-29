University of Missouri system settles patent lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri system says it has reached a confidential settlement with a former professor whom it accused of stealing and selling student research without permission. The university has not disclosed the terms of its settlement with former pharmacy professor Ashim Mitra. Mitra worked for years in the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s pharmacy school before he resigned in 2019 after being accused of coercing foreign students into performing menial tasks. In the lawsuit, the university alleged patents arising from the research project belonged to the school. The university declined to say if money was part of the settlement.