Turkey seeks arrest of businessman linked to US fraud scheme

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors have issued a detention warrant against a Turkish businessman with links to Utah-based business executives who have pleaded guilty to a $511 million tax credit scheme in the United States. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said prosecutors issued the warrant against Sezgin Baran Korkmaz following a joint probe by Turkey’s financial crimes investigation and tax auditing authorities into an alleged $132 million money laundering scheme in Turkey. Warrants were also issued against 19 directors of companies owned by Korkmaz, and 10 were detained for questioning in Istanbul and three other cities. But Kormaz is believed to have fled Turkey.