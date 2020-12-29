Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:35 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 59, Amherst 53

Beaver Dam 79, Oshkosh North 75

Brillion 61, Denmark 41

Brookfield Central 67, Oak Creek 57

Cadott 52, Osseo-Fairchild 50

Darlington 69, Royall 26

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Marshfield 48

Fennimore 71, Hillsboro 43

Freedom 75, Rhinelander 41

Gilmanton 68, Cornell 39

Holmen 62, Mauston 40

Johnson Creek 77, Montello 50

Kaukauna 96, Pius XI Catholic 78

Kettle Moraine 56, Catholic Memorial 47

Lake Country Lutheran 48, Lakeside Lutheran 36

Lake Mills 68, Jefferson 48

Luther 63, Lincoln 13

McDonell Central 54, Regis 53

Menomonee Falls 79, Kimberly 62

Mosinee 62, Altoona 53

New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53

New Berlin West 66, Waukesha North 53

New Glarus 67, Brodhead 61, OT

New London 73, Hortonville 59

Northwestern 82, Hurley 70

Onalaska 67, Reedsburg Area 26

Randolph 62, Princeton 48

Reedsville 56, Coleman 50

River Falls 84, New Richmond 52

Somerset 66, Glenwood City 42

Spencer 65, Gilman 36

Tomah 51, Menomonie 45

Two Rivers 57, Kohler 54

Waterford 66, Shoreland Lutheran 58

Wisconsin Dells 56, Westfield Area 45

Wrightstown 81, Luxemburg-Casco 71

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 60, Amherst 59

Appleton West 46, Oshkosh North 38

Beaver Dam 60, South Milwaukee 18

Brillion 61, Denmark 41

Evansville 37, Big Foot 31

Fennimore 59, Southwestern 41

Freedom 73, Marinette 14

Germantown 93, Mukwonago 57

Gilmanton 55, Cornell 38

Heritage Christian 47, Williams Bay 41

Holmen 50, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42

Hortonville 78, Appleton North 39

Iola-Scandinavia 53, Pacelli 38

La Farge 64, Weston 39

Marshall 69, Waupun 62

Martin Luther 74, The Prairie School 41

Merrill 49, Marshfield 48

North Fond du Lac 56, Oakfield 42

Osseo-Fairchild 48, Cadott 46

Potosi/Cassville 62, Cuba City 35

Randolph 52, Markesan 31

Random Lake 59, Sheboygan Falls 23

Reedsburg Area 58, Watertown 37

Rhinelander 49, Assumption 46

River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 29

Sauk Prairie 59, River Valley 11

Somerset 49, River Falls 39

South Shore 56, Butternut 18

Three Lakes 62, Lakeland 60

Waukesha South 45, Wisconsin Lutheran 33

Whitewater 52, Clinton 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content