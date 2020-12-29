Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 59, Amherst 53
Beaver Dam 79, Oshkosh North 75
Brillion 61, Denmark 41
Brookfield Central 67, Oak Creek 57
Cadott 52, Osseo-Fairchild 50
Darlington 69, Royall 26
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Marshfield 48
Fennimore 71, Hillsboro 43
Freedom 75, Rhinelander 41
Gilmanton 68, Cornell 39
Holmen 62, Mauston 40
Johnson Creek 77, Montello 50
Kaukauna 96, Pius XI Catholic 78
Kettle Moraine 56, Catholic Memorial 47
Lake Country Lutheran 48, Lakeside Lutheran 36
Lake Mills 68, Jefferson 48
Luther 63, Lincoln 13
McDonell Central 54, Regis 53
Menomonee Falls 79, Kimberly 62
Mosinee 62, Altoona 53
New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53
New Berlin West 66, Waukesha North 53
New Glarus 67, Brodhead 61, OT
New London 73, Hortonville 59
Northwestern 82, Hurley 70
Onalaska 67, Reedsburg Area 26
Randolph 62, Princeton 48
Reedsville 56, Coleman 50
River Falls 84, New Richmond 52
Somerset 66, Glenwood City 42
Spencer 65, Gilman 36
Tomah 51, Menomonie 45
Two Rivers 57, Kohler 54
Waterford 66, Shoreland Lutheran 58
Wisconsin Dells 56, Westfield Area 45
Wrightstown 81, Luxemburg-Casco 71
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 60, Amherst 59
Appleton West 46, Oshkosh North 38
Beaver Dam 60, South Milwaukee 18
Brillion 61, Denmark 41
Evansville 37, Big Foot 31
Fennimore 59, Southwestern 41
Freedom 73, Marinette 14
Germantown 93, Mukwonago 57
Gilmanton 55, Cornell 38
Heritage Christian 47, Williams Bay 41
Holmen 50, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42
Hortonville 78, Appleton North 39
Iola-Scandinavia 53, Pacelli 38
La Farge 64, Weston 39
Marshall 69, Waupun 62
Martin Luther 74, The Prairie School 41
Merrill 49, Marshfield 48
North Fond du Lac 56, Oakfield 42
Osseo-Fairchild 48, Cadott 46
Potosi/Cassville 62, Cuba City 35
Randolph 52, Markesan 31
Random Lake 59, Sheboygan Falls 23
Reedsburg Area 58, Watertown 37
Rhinelander 49, Assumption 46
River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 29
Sauk Prairie 59, River Valley 11
Somerset 49, River Falls 39
South Shore 56, Butternut 18
Three Lakes 62, Lakeland 60
Waukesha South 45, Wisconsin Lutheran 33
Whitewater 52, Clinton 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/