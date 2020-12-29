Snow showers switch to sleet and freezing rain overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- After a few rounds of heavy snow, the more intense showers leave. In their place, freezing rain and sleet take over for a short while overnight. Watch out for icy conditions through the early morning.

Wintry mix:

As the air warms, snow melts a little, but the air near the ground is still too cold. As a result, sleet and freezing rain mix in with the snow showers.

Freezing rain may cause a layer of ice to form, mainly south of I-88. North of I-88, snow continues into early Wednesday.

Spots along and south of I-88 get the most for freezing rain. These areas are closer to the warmer air, so higher ice accumulations are likely here. One to two tenths of an inch are possible. This creates very slick roads, and could lead to sporadic power outages. Be very careful heading out in the morning.

North of I-88, snow mixes in with the sleet and freezing rain. This keeps the ice amounts down, but leads to higher snow totals. Watch out for slippery roads in the morning between the snow and the light layer of ice.

Freezing rain and sleet mix in with the snow through sunrise Wednesday.

In general, sleet and freezing rain mix with snow through 4 am, then rain moves in and mixes with the snow instead. The wintry mess winds down by sunrise, then drier weather takes over from 7 am onward Wednesday.

Quieter starting Wednesday:

Once the icy showers stop around sunrise, the remainder of Wednesday looks dry and mainly cloudy. The breezy winds look to die down as well.

Temperatures will be at their warmest in the morning. Look for conditions slightly above freezing early. By the afternoon, we fall back into the upper 20's as colder air builds in. This keeps ice around on the sidewalks and such, so be careful driving and walking around during the day.

Sunshine returns Thursday, but the weather doesn't warm up much. We'll see temperatures in the upper 20's for highs, leaving us with chilly conditions.

The weather tries to warm again late in the week, but another storm may be on the way for New Year's. A mix of sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain looks possible, getting 2021 off to a messy start.